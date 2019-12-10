Gaurika Set A New SAG Gold Record In Swimming Securing Four Gold

Gaurika Set A New SAG Gold Record In Swimming Securing Four Gold

Dec. 10, 2019, 10:19 a.m.

After claiming the fourth gold medal for Nepal in the 13th South Asia Games, swimmer Gaurika Singh became the first Nepali player to achieve the feat in the same Games.

Daughter of Paras Singh and Garima Rana, Gaurika Singh won the fourth gold medal in 100m freestyle swimming during the 13th South Asian Games in Satdobato yesterday setting a new record.

Singh, 17, is the first Nepali swimmer to win individual section medal, left the sporting fraternity stunned when she finished first in 100m freestyle event with a timing of 58.13 seconds to win her fourth gold medal in the ongoing meet. Indian duo Shivangi Sarma (58.15 s) and Annie Jain (59.04 s) came second and third, respectively.

SAG__Gaurika_Singh-With-her-mom-dad-7.jpg

However, Gaurika then teamed up with Duana Lama, Tisa Shakya, and Anushiya Tandukar to bag the bronze medal in 400m medley relay to end the campaign with a total of nine medals — four gold, two silver, and three bronze.

After Deepak Bista, Gaurika became the first athlete to win four gold medals in the same South Asian Games. After winning the fourth gold she equaled the overall record of Deepak Bista, who had bagged four gold from as many SAF Games.

With her nine medals in the 13th edition of the regional sporting extravaganza, Gaurika took her individual tally to 13 medals.

SAG__Gaurika_Singh-With-her-mom-dad-1.jpg

gaurika-singh-16-1024x683.jpg

Photo credit: Barsha Shah/ Deshsanchar

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

