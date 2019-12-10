Nepal And Bhutan To Play Men’s Final Today At Dasharath Stadium

Nepal And Bhutan To Play Men’s Final Today At Dasharath Stadium

Dec. 10, 2019, 9:25 a.m.

Although Nepalese women football team has lost a final match with India under the 13th South Asian Games underway at the Pokhara Stadium in Kaski, Nepalese men’s team is contesting final with Bhutan today at Dasharath Stadium.

Nepal secured the first gold medal in Men’s football final in 1993 Dhaka. In 2016, Nepal secured gold defeating India in final. However, Nepal is facing Bhutan for the first time in final.

This is the first time for Bhutan to play final match in South Asian Games. Bhutan has lost first match with Nepal in league by 0-4. However, Bhutan wins all the matches later on with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Rises from first defeat with Nepal in a big margin, Bhutan has proved itself as a formidable team in later matches.

