Nepal Army To Hold Various Programs Targeting VNY 2020

Director of Public Relations and Information (DPR&I) and Spokesperson of Nepali Army Brigadier General Bigyan Dev Pandey said that the Nepali Army in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has developed its nine different programs that included jungle safari, mountain trekking, Everest expedition and cleaning campaign, paragliding, Ligligkot run, open adventure, Nepal marathon, peace seminar and run for fun and unification trail trek.

Speaking at a press meet at the Nepal Army Headquarters, liaison officer of VNY programs Colonel Subash Thapa said that they would held these programs in different dates within a year in their favorable time.

Under the various program, the NA has given utmost priority to host peace seminar and run for fun program in a presence of either Secretary General or Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations in May, 2020, Colonel Thapa said.

The seminar will be followed by a short trail run of 16 km for fun for below 40 years of age and five kilometer walkathon for above 40 years of age, he said.

The peace seminar will focus on the title ‘The role of technology in UN Peacekeeping Operations.’

Similarly, the NA will organize mountain trekking to the Everest Base Camp, Rara Lake, Annapurna Circuit and Langtang trek under the theme ‘Pristine nature and bio-diversity majestic Nepal.’ These trekking’s itinerary will mainly of maximum 12 days.

The NA will also host Everest Expedition and Cleaning Campaign in the month of March-June, 2020. As part of this preparation, all members will have to compulsorily scale up the Summit of Mount. Thorang (6144 m), said Colonel Thapa.

Likewise, the NA will host an open adventure sports competition that include CoAS High Altitude Tri-Adventure Competition in May and CoAS International Tri-Adventure Competition in September. Fun, acrobatic and accuracy paragliding competition will be launched in the month of January and September and unification trail trekking will also be held in March 2020.

According to Colonel Thapa, the unification trail trek will be held in around Panauti, Gorakhnath, Sharadakot, Kavrekot, and Dhulikhel. The trail begins from Dhulikhel and continues to Panauti Bazaar. During the trail, the trekkers will observe the ancient day forts, warfare methods, equipment and uniforms used by the army.

Similarly, in October, the NA will host Ligligkot run (run for the crown) at Palungtar Municipality in Gorkha district. The event features 13.8 km run for male and female, 3 km veteran run, run 13.8 for locals and 3 km run for students. NA will also host 10 km and 5 km Nepal marathon in Pokhara in October.