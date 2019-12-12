India Provides INTACH A Design And Project Management Consultancy For Conservation Works Of 11 Earthquake Affected Heritage

The Embassy of India, Kathmandu signed an Agreement with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), India for Post-Earthquake reconstruction of 11 Cultural Heritage sites in Nepal.

The Agreement was signed by Dr. Ajay Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, on behalf of the Government of India, and by Dr. C.T. Mishra, Member Secretary, and INTACH.

Senior officials from the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) of Nepal and Manjeev Singh Puri, Ambassador of India to Nepal graced the occasion.

The INTACH will provide Design and Project Management Consultancy services for reconstruction of 11 Cultural Heritage sites in four districts (Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur andSolukhumbhu). The INTACH will work with the Department of Archeology (DoA) of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Nepal to reconstruct/conserve Cultural Heritage sites as per the Government of Nepal’s guidelines on reconstruction of Cultural Heritage Sites.

The INTACH is one of the largest heritage organizations of the world with over 190 chapters across India. INTACH was awarded with a special consultative status for United Nations Economic and Social Council in 2007.