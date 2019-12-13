Anushka Shrestha Wins The Multimedia Challenge In Miss World 2019

Nepal’s Anushka Shrestha has won the Miss World 2019 Multimedia Challenge, securing her place in the finals on Saturday, December 14 at ExCel London.

The winner of this fast-track challenge was determined based on the contestants’ ability to create the most engaging social media content to get the most votes, likes, and shares all across their accounts.

Anushka took to social media to thank all her supporters especially to the Nepalese people whom she dedicates this achievement at Miss World.