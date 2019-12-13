Anushka Shrestha Wins The Multimedia Challenge In Miss World 2019

Nepal’s Anushka Shrestha has won the Miss World 2019 Multimedia Challenge, securing her place in the finals on Saturday, December 14 at ExCel London.
The winner of this fast-track challenge was determined based on the contestants’ ability to create the most engaging social media content to get the most votes, likes, and shares all across their accounts.
Anushka took to social media to thank all her supporters especially to the Nepalese people whom she dedicates this achievement at Miss World.
Miss World Nepal 2019 has won the Multimedia Award at #MissWorld2019. The winner of this challenge is the contestant who creates the best content to engage fans on social media to get the most votes, likes and shares across all their social media accounts. This is a fast track event that guarantees the winner a place in the top 40 of the #MissWorld Final in #London. Anushka was also one of the ten winners of the Head to Head Challenge. Follow us on social media and www.missworld.com for all the latest news.Posted by Miss World on Thursday, December 12, 2019