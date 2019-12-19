The House of Representatives Voted To Impeach President Donald Trump

The House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote followed weeks of testimony related to his dealings with Ukraine and hours of fiery debate over the process.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the second article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, by a vote of 229-198, accusing him of obstructing Congress, following an hourslong debate and the adoption of the first article on abuse of power.

The article accuses Trump of directing "the unprecedented, categorical and indiscriminate defiance of subpoenas” issued by the House. It also accuses Trump of directing the White House and other agencies to defy subpoenas and withholding documents and not allowing key administration officials to testify.

“In the history of the Republic, no president has ever ordered the complete defiance of an impeachment inquiry or sought to obstruct and impede so comprehensively the ability of the House of Representatives to investigate ‘high crimes and misdemeanors'," the article reads.

Like the first vote, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a presidential candidate, voted present.

Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis on impeachment from NBC News' political reporters, as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Dozens of House members uttered tens of thousands of words during Wednesday's marathon and historic impeachment debate. Here are some of the buzziest.

President Trump sent a rambling six-page letter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling Congress' impeachment inquiry a partisan “crusade,” an “unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power” and a “spiteful” “election-nullification scheme.” Click here to read the full letter.

The House Judiciary Committee released its full 658-page report just after midnight Sunday, in which the majority calls Trump the "Framers' worst nightmare."

Read the details revealed in the House Intelligence Committee's weeks of impeachment hearings.

2020 Democrats weigh in on impeachment

Reaction from the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates began pouring in after Wednesday's historic votes to impeach Trump.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., tweeted, "Today is a sad but necessary day for American democracy."

"The U.S. House has voted to impeach President Trump, and that is the right thing to do," he added. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., tweeted that it was a "sad moment for our country," while Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, tweeted that "no one is above the law."

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said in a statement that the "House did its duty under the Constitution."

"Unfortunately, it increasingly appears that Senate Republicans will not. The issue won't be settled until November, by the American people," Bloomberg added.

The three-month House impeachment process has uncovered alarming evidence that an American president used his official power for personal gain, put our national security at risk, and obstructed the investigation.

Today is a sad moment for our country.

The Founding Fathers included impeachment provisions in the Constitution because they feared that a President could betray the trust of the American people to a foreign power.

Today, the House is fulfilling their constitutional obligation. No one is above the law.

The House will pick back up at 9 a.m. on Thursday when they will debate and then vote on the "managers," who act as prosecutors in the Senate trial.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, voted "present" — rather than for or against — both articles of impeachment, a surprise move from the Democratic presidential candidate.

Gabbard is the only White House hopeful eligible to vote on impeachment Wednesday and one of few House Democrats publicly undecided on the issue. She is the only member to have voted present.

"After doing my due diligence in reviewing the 658-page impeachment report, I came to the conclusion that I could not in good conscience vote either yes or no," she said in a lengthy statement issued immediately after her vote was cast.

"I could not in good conscience vote against impeachment because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing," she added.

"I also could not in good conscience vote for impeachment because removal of a sitting president must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country."

Credit: NBC News