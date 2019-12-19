Shrestha To Get Prestigious French Honor

Shrestha To Get Prestigious French Honor

Dec. 19, 2019, 8:11 p.m.

In his recognition of his efforts to furthering Nepal-French economic and social ties, Nepali entrepreneur Shyam Mohan Shrestha is to be awarded with "Knight in the National Order of the Legion of Honour".

The Government of Nepal has granted permission to Shrestha to receive the honour to be awarded by on behalf of French President by the Government of France.

Shrestha is the chairman of Nepal-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry and is continuously working to deepen economic and social ties between the two countries for the past five decades.

He would be conferred with the honour amidst a special function to be held in Paris next month.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

British Ambassador Pollitt Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Thapa
Dec 19, 2019
SAARC Programming Committee Meeting Begins
Dec 19, 2019
Certain Elements Are Trying To Use Nepal And Bhutan To Enter India
Dec 19, 2019
TIA’s Rehabilitation Work Completed Ahead Of Schedule
Dec 19, 2019
PATA’s 43rd Annual General Meeting Concluded, Electing Bibhuti Chand Thakur As its New Chair
Dec 19, 2019

More on News

British Ambassador Pollitt Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 51 minutes ago
SAARC Programming Committee Meeting Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
Ten Thousand Students Graduated At 45th Convocation Of Tribhuwan University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 54 minutes ago
Former King Gyanendra In Jhapa For A Month-Long Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 13 minutes ago
U.S. Hands Over Two M28 Skytrucks To The Nepali Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) President Meets Nepal’s President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Certain Elements Are Trying To Use Nepal And Bhutan To Enter India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2019
TIA’s Rehabilitation Work Completed Ahead Of Schedule By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2019
PATA’s 43rd Annual General Meeting Concluded, Electing Bibhuti Chand Thakur As its New Chair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2019
Hundreds Detained As Indians Defy Ban On Citizenship Law Protests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2019
BIMSTEC A Strategic Mechanism To Nepal And the Region By Binoj Basnyat Dec 19, 2019
Delhi Can’t Anger Nepal Too — Kalapani Issue Must Be Resolved ASAP By Major General Ashok K Mehta Dec 19, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec., 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75