BBIN And BIMSTEC Do Better: Foreign Minister Of Bangladesh

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen has said that He further said, “Bangladesh is always a supporter of Nepal on regional and international platforms. Whenever Nepal asks India and other neighbouring countries for transit, we advocate for that.”

According to the Rising Nepal, the Foreign Minister said that the prosperity of SAARC was being obstructed by the enmity between India and Pakistan.

“You know why SAARC is not prospering. One main reason is the enmity between India and Pakistan,” he said.

The two countries are the members of regional organisations like SAARC, The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) and Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal (BBBIN). “But BBIN and BIMSTEC should do better,” he added.

He said that his country’s relationship with Nepal was always very sweet.

Foreign Minister Dr. Momen said so while talking to The Rising Nepal at the closing ceremony of Visit Nepal Bangladesh Programme-2019 hosted by the Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh at State Guest House in Dhaka.

“We have a solid relationship with Nepal in multilateral areas. Many people of Bangladesh visit Nepal frequently. Many Nepali students, especially medical ones, have been studying in our universities and colleges” Foreign Minister Momen said Saturday.