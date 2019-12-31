Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Wish Visit Nepal 2020 Successful On Her Own Way

Dec. 31, 2019, 6:51 p.m.

“True beauty always touches the deep heart Beautiful Nepal with history, diversity and nature deserves a visit,” tweeted Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi wishing Visit Nepal 2020 successful to the minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai.https://twitter.com/PRCAmbNepal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1211914509914230784&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdeshsanchar.com%2F2019%2F12%2F31%2F294286%2F

Placing her five photographs taken in the Kathmandu Durbar Square displayed the beauty of Nepal’s heritage and her charm. In her new fashion, ambassador promoted Nepal to broader Chinese audiences.

As it says diplomacy is a game of art, everything has its meaning. Chinese ambassadors positive outlook indicate that China responded very positively to Nepal’s call to bring 2 million tourists.

After arriving Nepal a year ago, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi has been projecting the diplomacy in different way. She has been actively taking part in Nepal’s different activities and visiting various project sites support by People Republic of China and using twitter to express the

ENGVxuRUwAE6M_p.jpg

Chinese ambasador to Nepal congractulated visit Nepal year.jpg

Ambassador in modelng.jpg

Chinese ambassdor in Durbar square.jpg

Photo: Ambassador Hou Twitter

