Nepal-China's Tibet Joint Tourism Coordination Committee Agreed To Further Enhance Cooperation In Tourism Sector

Recently concluded 11th meeting of Nepal-China's Tibet Joint Tourism Coordination Committee agreed to further strengthen and enhance cooperation in tourism sector. During the meeting, the Chinese side agreed to support tourism promotion programs in major cities. of China focusing on Visit Nepal Year 2020.

The Nepal Delegation was led by Danduraj Ghimire, Director General, Department of Tourism, Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Government of Nepal whereas TAR of China Delegation was led by Dangba Yangpei, Deputy Secretary-General, General Office of the TAR Government.

PATA Nepal Chapter Chairman Bibhuti Chand Thakur attended the 11th Meeting of Nepal-China’s Tibet Joint Tourism Coordination Committee held in Kathmandu.

According to a press release issued by PATA Chapter Nepal, the Chinese side invited Nepali side to participate in 2020 China International Tourism Trade Fair, Fifth China’s Tibet International Tourism and Culture Expo, World’s Third Pole Shangri-la Marketing arid Promotion Function, 2020 Xi’an Silk Road Tourism and Culture International Expo to be held in China in 2020. The Nepali side welcomed the proposal of Chinese side and informed that they will encourage tourism entrepreneurs of Nepal to actively participate in these events.

In the opening statement, both leaders highlighted the excellent state of bilateral relations between Nepal and China. They underscored the need of further promoting tourism cooperation by grabbing opportunities available in both sides. The leader of TAR delegation expressed his gratitude for warm welcome and generous hospitality accorded to his delegation and excellent arrangements made throughout the visit by Nepali side.

In the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the various aspect of bilateral tourism cooperation.

Both sides agreed to actively promote mutual exchange of visits. Mutual co- operation in areas of hotel management, hotel marketing, food industry management, exchange programs and trainings for chefs and senior management and other touristic activities including trekking, rafting and mountaineering.

The Chinese side agreed to provide an area of 60 square meters exhibition booth including its designs and construction for the Fifth—China’s Tibet International Tourism and Culture Expo. The Nepali side appreciated it and will encourage tourism entrepreneurs to utilize the opportunity offered by the Chinese side.

Both sides realized the importance of the proposal of non-stop aviation service between Kathmandu — Ali (TAR) and agreed to report to their respective competent authority to carry out necessary preparation.

Both sides agreed to report their respective authorities for increasing the frequency of flights between Kathmandu-Lhasa sectors. Chinese side agreed to facilitate and support to operate additional flights for Kathmandu – Lhasa sector.

The Nepali side welcomed the proposal of the Chinese side to establish or purchase four star or five star hotels in Kathmandu, Pokhara or other cities of Nepal and ensured to facilitate the process in accordance with its prevailing laws.

Both sides agreed to actively promote China – Nepal International Bus Service from and to Lhasa-Keyrung-Kathmandu. Both sides agreed to initiate- the process to open the direct bus service after route survey and relevant studies.

As agreed during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Nepal, both sides agreed to expedite building the necessary border related infrastructures to operationalize the Lizi – Nechung port at the earliest possible time.

As agreed during the visit of President of China H.E. Xi Jinping, both sides will actively promote cooperation in different fields including mutually promoting mountaineering environmental protection.

Both sides agreed to revise the Memorandum of Understanding between The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation of His Majesty’s Government of Nepal and the Tourism Bureau of the Tibet Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China for the Composition of Joint Coordination Committees on Tourism signed on 6th August 2003 by mutual consent of both sides.

The Chinese side proposed to hold the Twelfth China – Nepal Joint Tourism Coordinating Committee meeting in Lhasa in 2020 coinciding Fifth China’s Tibet International Tourism and Culture Expo.

Photo Credit: PATA Nepal