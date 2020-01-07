Earthquake Of 6.4 Magnitude Jolts Puerto Rico

Earthquake Of 6.4 Magnitude Jolts Puerto Rico

Jan. 7, 2020, 6:41 p.m.

Just a day after a 5.8 Magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico, another earthquake of 6.4-magnitude has jolted the region once again. The quake hit at 4:24 am (local time) about 10 km south of Indios in Puerto Rico.

As per reports, there has been damage to homes along with a church, however, so far, no injuries have been reported yet.

There was also power outage on a widespread scale across the island, as an auto protective mechanism was activated by its power plants, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority stated.

The Governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vazquez Garced has requested citizens to remain calm and stay safe via Twitter. As per the US National Tsunami Warning centre, there is no threat of a Tsunami after the quake.

The magnitude of the quake was initially recorded as 6.6, but was downgraded thereafter. There has been hundreds of small quakes, for the nation of Puerto Rico, as per the data from USGS, right from 4.7 to 5.8 of Sunday.

As per geologists, there are chances of more aftershocks and tremors, after the quake as USGS stated that whenever there are more quakes, the chances of a bigger earthquake increase, meaning that damage potential is higher.

Monday had seen the 5.8 magnitude quake over the same region which had resulted in a house collapse in Guayanilla and caused rick slides.

Image Credit: abcnews.com

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Government Demolished 1273 Chaupadi Shed
Jan 07, 2020
China’s PLA Begins A Military Exercise in Tibet
Jan 07, 2020
Nineteen Year Old Girl Gang Raped In Siraha, Police Arrested Two Youths
Jan 07, 2020
Gold Prices Set A New Record
Jan 07, 2020
Bishwambher Pyakuryal Elected President Of Nepal Economic Association
Jan 07, 2020

More on International

Iran Rolls Back Nuclear Deal Commitments By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Trump Vows To Hit 'Very Hard' If Tehran Retaliates US Targets 52 Sites By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
US Air Raid Kills Iran's Qassem Soleimani At Baghdad Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Worst Bush Fire In Australia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
Eighteen Killed In Sudan Military Plane Crash In Sudan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
Asian Shares Open Higher on New Chinese Monetary Policy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Government Demolished 1273 Chaupadi Shed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2020
China’s PLA Begins A Military Exercise in Tibet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2020
Nineteen Year Old Girl Gang Raped In Siraha, Police Arrested Two Youths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2020
Gold Prices Set A New Record By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2020
Bishwambher Pyakuryal Elected President Of Nepal Economic Association By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2020
Ronaldo Hits First Juventus Hat-trick In Cruise Past Cagliari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 07, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel