Kathmandu Cricket Training Center Won Fifth Pakistan Embassy T-20 Cricket Tournament

Jan. 12, 2020, 8:39 a.m.

Kathmandu Cricket Training Centre won the Fifth Pakistan Embassy T-20 Cricket Tournament defeating the Institute of Engineering Cricket Club in the final. 14-year-old Ans Agarwal being the youngest player was given a special prize.

A total of 16 Nepali Cricket Clubs, both from within and outside the valley participated in the 10-day tournament. Organized by the Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu, Chatur Bahadur Chand, President Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) gave away prizes to the winning teams and players. Special guests at the occasion include the Vice President and former President of the Cricket Association of Nepal.

IMG-20200111-WA0000.jpg

Addressing at the occasion CAN President Chand lauded the efforts of the Embassy in organizing this annual event and pointed out to the huge potential to develop bilateral relations between Pakistan and Nepal through organizing such sports events.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal vowed to further energize the Embassy’s efforts to bring the youths of two countries closer together. This, he said was an important pillar of the people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Nepal.

Over the years Pakistan Embassy Annual T-20 Cricket Tournament has become a regular and prominent feature of Pakistan-Nepal relations that serves to foster stronger relations between the youths of the two countries.

DSC_0143.JPG

