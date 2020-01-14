Melamchi Water Supply Project Is In Final Stage

Finishing of the tunnel work of the Melamchi Water Supply Project has reached the final phase. Now only 400 metres of final finishing work is left out.

The Chinese company Sino Hydro Pvt Limited had been entrusted with the responsibility to carry on with the remaining works of head and tunnel of the much-awaited drinking water project.

after the erstwhile Italian company CMC di Ravenna had abandoned the construction work leaving the finishing work of 2.5 kilometres of wall and 2.5-km of floor in Rashtirya Samachar Samiti reports citing Project's Information Officer Rajendra Prasad Panta that it would take two more months to finish the tunnel works.

He also informed that construction of a dam would be completed before the next monsoon, according to him, to bring the Project into full operation by mid-July this year as stipulated and start the supply of water, construction of two water processing centres have been finished recently.