Melamchi Water Supply Project Is In Final Stage

Melamchi Water Supply Project Is In Final Stage

Jan. 14, 2020, 7:38 a.m.

Finishing of the tunnel work of the Melamchi Water Supply Project has reached the final phase. Now only 400 metres of final finishing work is left out.

The Chinese company Sino Hydro Pvt Limited had been entrusted with the responsibility to carry on with the remaining works of head and tunnel of the much-awaited drinking water project.

after the erstwhile Italian company CMC di Ravenna had abandoned the construction work leaving the finishing work of 2.5 kilometres of wall and 2.5-km of floor in Rashtirya Samachar Samiti reports citing Project's Information Officer Rajendra Prasad Panta that it would take two more months to finish the tunnel works.

He also informed that construction of a dam would be completed before the next monsoon, according to him, to bring the Project into full operation by mid-July this year as stipulated and start the supply of water, construction of two water processing centres have been finished recently.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Makes Yoga Education Compulsory For Schools
Jan 14, 2020
India Choose Vinay Mohan Kwatra As Indian Ambassador To Nepal
Jan 14, 2020
Nepal To Bar International Funding To Madarsa
Jan 14, 2020
Senior Singer Nishan Bhattarai Die In A Car Accident
Jan 14, 2020
Bhat Bhateni Store Found Guilty In Tax Evasion
Jan 14, 2020

More on News

Nepal Makes Yoga Education Compulsory For Schools By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 8 minutes ago
India Choose Vinay Mohan Kwatra As Indian Ambassador To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
Nepal To Bar International Funding To Madarsa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 47 minutes ago
Senior Singer Nishan Bhattarai Die In A Car Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 28 minutes ago
COAS General Thapa Pays A Courtesy Call On President Of Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 20 minutes ago
Rhinos Death Increases In Chitwan National Park By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 27 minutes ago

The Latest

Asian Glaciers Facing Extremes By Aisling Irwin Jan 14, 2020
Binod Chaudhary's Big Hospitality Bid By Newspapers Jan 14, 2020
Bhat Bhateni Store Found Guilty In Tax Evasion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 14, 2020
Nabil Bank Announces 34 Percent Dividend By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 14, 2020
Queen Agrees 'Transition' To New Role For Harry And Meghan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 14, 2020
Weather Forecast January 14: Western Disturbance To Bring Rain And Snow In Western Hill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 14, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel