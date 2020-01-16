COAS General Thapa Returned Completing A Visit To Bangladesh

Jan. 16, 2020, 7:55 a.m.

Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa has returned following the completion of his formal visit to Bangladesh. COAS General Thapa paid a four day official visit at the invitation of Army Chief of Bangladesh General Aziz Ahmed.

During his visit, COAS General Thapa paid a courtesy call to president of Bangladesh Mohammad Abdul Hamid and met with Chief of Air Staff and Chief of Naval Staff of Bangladesh. COAS General Thapa also visited National Defense College, Defense Services Command and Staff College and other various intuitions. Nepalese Army officers have been regularly taking part in National Defense College, Staff College Course, Junior Staff Course, Unit Command and Staff Course, Young Officers Course, Military Police Advance Course and Global Peace and Security course in Bangladesh.

Similarly, army officers from Bangladesh has been regularly taking part in Command & Staff College Course, Mountain Warfare Course, Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare Course, Para Basic Course and UN related training in Nepal.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations and Information Directorate, Chief of Army of Bangladesh General Aziz Ahmed will pay an official visit to Nepal from 7 to 11 February.

