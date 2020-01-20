A Nepali Suspect Of Infection Of Corona virus Is Under Observation

Following a screening at Tribhuwan International Airport coming from Wuhan China, a man was kept under observation for suspected infection of the new strain of corona virus that was first detected in Wuhan.

World Health Organization (WHO) recently circulated all over the world about the reports of corona virus in Wuhan, China and later the confirmation of coronavirus cases in people identified in Thailand and Japan.

The EDCD has initiated health screenings of passengers flying in from China, Japan, and Thailand - where several patients have tested positive for mysterious corona virus reports the government owned daily The Rising Nepal.

“We kept the man under scrutiny as he was back from Wuhan, where the virus was first detected. Although he was experiencing a high fever and had his respiratory system infected, all symptoms did not match with the disease,” said ,” said Dr. Basudev Pandey, Director of STIDH, Teku to news paper.

The WHO had alerted Nepal about the possible risk of the spread of the virus.

“The flow of tourists from China is very high, due to which Nepal is at high risk of transmission of the disease,” said Dr Pandey.

The detection of corona virus cases in and outside China including Japan and Thailand is worrying, and it may come to Nepal as well, said Dr Bishnu Gautam, chief of Epidemiology and Outbreak Management Section at Epidemiology and Disease Control Division (EDCD).

The Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Control Hospital (STIDH) is on high alert and has maintained continuous vigil. It has already investigated into a case on a Nepali national who had recently returned from Wuhan.