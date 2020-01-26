Embassy Of India Kathmandu Celebrated 71st Republic Day Of India

Embassy Of India Kathmandu Celebrated 71st Republic Day Of India

Jan. 26, 2020, 6:03 p.m.

The 71st Republic Day of India was celebrated at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu on January 26, 2020. The celebrations began with hoisting of the national flag by Charge d’ Affaires (Cd’A) Dr. Ajay Kumar who then read out the message of the President of India for the occasion.

The Cd’A felicitated 01 Veer Nari, 08 widows and 05 next of kins of deceased soldiers by disbursing their dues worth NPR 5.97 Crore and a blanket to each.

The Embassy gifted books to 51 libraries and educational institutions spread across all the provinces of Nepal. The Embassy also gifted 30 ambulances and 06 buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of Nepal thereby reaffirming Government of India’s commitment to partner with Nepal in its journey towards socio-economic development.

The Government of India has so far gifted 782 ambulances and 154 buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of 77 districts in Nepal, expanding healthcare access for thousands of Nepali people and serving to the educational needs of the thousands of students.

The 71st Republic Day of India celebrations were attended by members of the Indian community in Nepal and friends of India apart from Embassy officials and their families. The celebrations witnessed rendition of patriotic songs by students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Kathmandu, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Modern Indian School. The ceremony concluded with a mesmerizing performance by the Nepal Army Band.

Later in the day, the Cd’A hosted a reception at India House. Vice President of Nepal Nanda Bahadur Pun graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The event was attended by more than 1500 dignitaries, including senior political leaders & public personalities.

3 (4).jpeg

DSC_0895.JPG

DSC_0844.JPG

DSC_0641 (1).JPG

DSC_0379.JPG

DSC_9887.JPG

DSC_0602.JPG

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

WHO Advice For International Traffic In Relation To The Outbreak Of The Novel Coronavirus 2019-nCoV
Jan 26, 2020
Boeing 777X Successfully Completes Maiden Flight
Jan 26, 2020
Agrni Prasad Sapkota Elected Speaker Of House Of Representatives
Jan 26, 2020
India To Establish Screening Centers In Nepal-India Border To Test Coronavirus
Jan 26, 2020
Chinese Embassy Celebrates Spring Festival
Jan 26, 2020

More on News

Agrni Prasad Sapkota Elected Speaker Of House Of Representatives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours ago
Chinese Embassy Celebrates Spring Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 53 minutes ago
Nepal-India Border Pillars Inspection Starts In Far-west By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 28 minutes ago
PM Oli, Dahal And Deuba Agree To Work On The Basis of Consensus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Sagarmatha Sambad To Bring High-level Delegation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
President Bidhya Devi Bhandari’s Political Advisor Sushil Pyakurel Resigns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago

The Latest

WHO Advice For International Traffic In Relation To The Outbreak Of The Novel Coronavirus 2019-nCoV By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 26, 2020
Nepali Congress Urges Government To Prevent Spreading Coronavirus By LIATILE PUTSOA Jan 26, 2020
Boeing 777X Successfully Completes Maiden Flight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 26, 2020
Uzbekistan: Sojourn To The Old Silk Road By Som P. Pudasaini Jan 26, 2020
A Complete Trip, Personally By Abhishekh Adhikari Jan 26, 2020
JAPAN SUPPORTS VNY2020 Friend Indeed By A Correspondent Jan 26, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-07,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel