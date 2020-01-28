Foreign Minister of Luxembourg To visit Nepal

Foreign Minister of Luxembourg To visit Nepal

Jan. 28, 2020, 6:45 p.m.

Jean Asselborn, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, is visiting Nepal on 29-30 January.

Minister Asselborn is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on 30 January. He will hold bilateral talks with Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs, at the Ministry in Singhdurbar on 29 January. Following the talks, minister Gyawali will host a luncheon in honour of the visiting delegation.

On the same day, the Luxembourg side will organize a function to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Luxembourg. The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1975.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

China Urged Its Citizens To Postpone Trips Abroad
Jan 28, 2020
India Can Defeat Pakistan In 10-12 Days’: PM Modi
Jan 28, 2020
Astha Raut Released On Bail
Jan 28, 2020
Motorcycle Are Posing Big Challenges In Urban Transport Sector In Nepal
Jan 28, 2020
Coronavirus; Death Toll Reaches To 106 With 1,300 New Cases In China
Jan 28, 2020

More on News

TIA Immigration To Use Ultra-Modern Nepali Port By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 24 minutes ago
TIA Allocates Separate Parking Areas For Planes Coming From Coronavirus Affected Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Holocaust Education And Remembrance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Agrni Prasad Sapkota Elected Speaker Of House Of Representatives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Embassy Of India Kathmandu Celebrated 71st Republic Day Of India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Chinese Embassy Celebrates Spring Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

China Virus Outbreak Shows Asia Needs To Step Op Infection Preparation By Dr Takeshi Kasai Jan 28, 2020
China Urged Its Citizens To Postpone Trips Abroad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2020
India Can Defeat Pakistan In 10-12 Days’: PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2020
Astha Raut Released On Bail By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2020
Motorcycle Are Posing Big Challenges In Urban Transport Sector In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2020
Coronavirus; Death Toll Reaches To 106 With 1,300 New Cases In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-07,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel