Foreign Minister of Luxembourg To visit Nepal

Jean Asselborn, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, is visiting Nepal on 29-30 January.

Minister Asselborn is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on 30 January. He will hold bilateral talks with Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs, at the Ministry in Singhdurbar on 29 January. Following the talks, minister Gyawali will host a luncheon in honour of the visiting delegation.

On the same day, the Luxembourg side will organize a function to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Luxembourg. The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1975.