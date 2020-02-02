China Will Provide All Necessary Necessary Support To Protect Nepalis From Coronavirus In Wuhan: Chinese Ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi Appreciate the confidence to China given by the Government of Nepal and WHO Representative in Nepal to win the battle against #NovelCoronavirus. She twitted that let's fight against it together!

Ambassador Hou also paid a courtesy call upon Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai,

She also paid a courtesy call upon minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal. Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi. She also visited WHO Office in Nepal.

During her meeting with Minister Bhattarai, ambassador Hou informed that the Chinese tourists to Nepal would decline due to the epidemic. She assured that after the epidemic is under control, we will continue to encourage more Chinese tourists to visit Nepal and contribute to the 2020 Visit Nepal Year.

During her meeting with foreign secretary Bairagi, she assured Nepal Government that Nepali citizens, including some students residing in Wuhan, would receive medical care amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Issuing a press release the embassy said that China would take proactive measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Nepalis in China.

"The Chinese government will perform its international obligations in a highly responsible manner, make every effort to ensure the health of foreign citizens in China, and address the legitimate concerns of all parties," read the release.