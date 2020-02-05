Senior Journalist Durganath Sharma Passes Away

Senior Journalist and popular Television news reader Durganath Sharma passes away today. Started journalism from Gorkhapatra Daily, late Sharma was also a news reader of Radio Nepal. First Television newsreader late, Sharma, who also served as General Manager of Nepal Television, retired from Nepal Television completing 58 years.

Born in Ilam, late Sharma is a brother of Nepal’s renowned literature figure Taranath Sharma. He ran the Contemporary World Program in Nepal Television for almost two decades.

Late Sharma performed open heart surgery 24 years ago. After chest pain, he was admitted to Gangalal Cardiac Hospital and transferred to Manmohan Hospital for further treatment where he died while undergoing a treatment.

He joined Nepal Television in 1986 and covered the visit of late King Birendra to Australia. It was the first coverage of head of state of Nepal in Television.

Late Sharma was one of main person to establish Nepal Television in Nepal . He had good command in English and Nepali. He was so brilliant that he used to read the news of formal and ceremonial program even looking its copy. He was a kind person and always encouraged younger colleagues.

Late Sharma also published a memoir on his experience in journalism.