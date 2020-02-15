Elected Local Government Representatives From Nepal Visited India

As part of Government of India’s post-earthquake-reconstruction efforts in Nepal, United Nations Office for Project Services(UNOPS) is organizing an exposure visit of 21 Elected Local Government representatives from Nuwakot District of Nepal to India from 10-14February 2020.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India Kathmandu, Mayors/Deputy Mayors of two Municipalities and Chairs/Vice-Chairs of eight Gaunpalikas with the Chairperson of District Coordination Committee, Nuwakot and an official from Federation of Nepalese Journalists participated in the visit

During their visit to India, the delegation will visit CSIR- Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee,to observe the Shake Table Testing Facility and different labs such as Structural Engineering lab, Fire lab, Technology Demonstration lab and Rural Park.

The delegation will visit CURE India to learn participatory process for sustainable urban development and livelihood integration. At Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), the delegation will hear presentation on Post-Earthquake conservation and restoration works by INTACH together with a guided tour at the INTACH Heritage Academy.

Government of India is collaborating with Government of Nepal on post-earthquake reconstruction of 23,088 houses in Nuwakot district of Nepal. To complement the Government of Nepal’s owner driven reconstruction approach, UNOPS is providing socio-technical facilitation to home owners to rebuild their resilient homes.

The visit will provide an avenue for building capacities of key local stakeholders for ensuring earthquake resilient reconstruction by raising community awareness about disaster management, recovery and resilience.