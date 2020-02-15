XcelTrip Partnered With Pokhara Hotel Industry

XcelTrip Nepal, Nepal’s First Online Travel Aggregator, organized an orientation and interaction program in Pokhara at Temple Tree Resort on February 8, 2020 to brief the hoteliers and other adventure activities operators about the importance of being in online travel platform. Xceltrip is one of the robust booking engines like Booking.com, Agoda or Trivago. Around 100 hoteliers and adventure activities operators attended the program and showed curiosity to enroll sooner for future market development.

The Co-Founder and Country Director of XcelTrip Nepal Aditya Baral spoke about the current trend of tourism of Nepal and its correlation with online platform like XcelTrip. He further opined “How technology is forcing our industry to go digital and how our robust technology would empower the travel industry of Nepal. He further elaborated, our booking engine would instigate the domestic travelers and help in the process of cross country traveling easier.

Addressing the program, Gyanendra Khadka, Founder and CEO of XcelTrip, said that XcelTrip provides ample opportunity to the hotels and other adventure activities for their growth. He further said that it is also a platform for tour operators to sell their package. He also explained how the digital world affecting the global tourism market and how Nepal could take the advantage of modern technology. He was of opinion that unlike other OTA platform, XcelTrip offers 0% commission in 2020 on the occasion of Visit Nepal 2020 and 10% from 2021 onward.

This would provide much leeway to settle their payments and other arrears within Nepal with more customized extended services. He further opined that Xceltrip would retain the foreign currency and help in building circular economy.

The program received very well from the tourism entrepreneurs of Pokhara. They were pleased to know about XcelTrip and showed their eagerness to enlist their hotels in XcelTrip platform. Many hotels were encouraged to enlist in the Xceltrip family for their future growth and almost all major hoteliers on boarded the concept to sustain in the future for more supplies of tourists nationally and internationally.

Xceltrip on its next move has aimed to focus with similar program in Sauraha on 18th of February 2020.