Antimalarial drug confirmed effective on COVID-19: Chinese Official

Chinese experts, based on the result of clinical trials, have confirmed that Chloroquine Phosphate, an antimalarial drug, has a certain curative effect on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a Chinese official said here Monday.

The experts have "unanimously" suggested the drug be included in the next version of the treatment guidelines and applied in wider clinical trials as soon as possible, Sun Yanrong, deputy head of the China National Center for Biotechnology Development under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said at a press conference.

98 new deaths 1,886 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the Chinese mainland. The total infection number soared to 72,436 with 1,868 deaths as of 24:00 Feb 17.

Hubei Province reported 1,807 new cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia on Feb 17, with 93 new deaths and 1,223 cases of recovery. The total number of infections in the province climbed to 59,989, with 7,862 recovered and 1,789 dead.

Epicenter Wuhan plans to build another 10 Fang Cang makeshift hospitals, offering about 11,465 beds for milder patients infected with COVID-19.