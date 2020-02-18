San Miguel Machhindra Club Emerge Victorious In The Final Of The Qatar Airways ‘A’ Division Martyr’s Memorial League

San Miguel Machhindra Club emerge victorious in the Final of the Qatar Airways ‘A’ Division Martyr’s Memorial League

Feb. 18, 2020, 4:13 p.m.

The Qatar Airways ‘A’ Division Martyr’s Memorial League 2019-2020 season concluded on Saturday with the final taking place at the Dashrath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Nepal Ishwor Pokhrel as chief guest, the finale saw San Miguel Machhindra Club emerge victorious against Tribhuvan Army Club in a competitive match attended by thousands of spectators.

The Qatar Airways ‘A’ Division Martyr’s Memorial League, the biggest annual football event in Nepal kicked off on 14 December 2019. The partnership featured Qatar Airways’ logo on all 14 League football club shirts.

Prior to the final, Qatar Airways hosted a week-long fan zone where fans enjoyed entertainment at the Sherpa Mall including green screen photography, face painting and goalscoring games against a digital net.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ms. Salam Al Shawa, said: “We are delighted to be the partner of the All Nepal Football Association League 2019-2020 season, which has come to a successful end. At Qatar Airways, we are strong advocates of sport, aiming to bring communities together and promoting the values of sport at all levels. As an award-winning airline, this partnership is another example of our commitment towards building a diverse sporting sponsorship portfolio and our dedication towards the development of football in Nepal.

” Qatar Airways is proud to have developed a wide range of global sports sponsorships, supporting top-level sporting events and some of the world’s biggest football clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, AS Roma and Boca Juniors. As official FIFA partner, Qatar Airways recently sponsored the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019™ and will sponsor the FIFA Club World Cup 2020™ edition ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Qatar Airways is also partner of CONMEBOL, the governing body for football in South America.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And Bangladesh Agree To Expand Trade Removing Tariff And Non-Tariff Barriers
Feb 18, 2020
CBRI Organizes Workshop On Indian Governmetn Funded Post-Earthquake Projects
Feb 18, 2020
Japanese Assistance For Quality Education In Quake-Affected Areas
Feb 18, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: 1,870 Deaths, Over 72,500 Cases Confirmed In China
Feb 18, 2020
Antimalarial drug confirmed effective on COVID-19: Chinese Official
Feb 18, 2020

More on Sports

Chris Gayle To Play EPL From Pokhara Rhinos By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Kathmandu Cricket Training Center Won Fifth Pakistan Embassy T-20 Cricket Tournament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Ronaldo Hits First Juventus Hat-trick In Cruise Past Cagliari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Nepal-Pakistan Friendship Cricket Tournament Kicks Off By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Chitwan Rhinos Defeats Biratnagar, Wins PPL Cricket Championship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Armed Police Wins COAS International Women Football Tournament Defeating Tribbuwan Army Club In Final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Nepal And Bangladesh Agree To Expand Trade Removing Tariff And Non-Tariff Barriers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2020
CBRI Organizes Workshop On Indian Governmetn Funded Post-Earthquake Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2020
High Cost Of Finance By Shraddha Ghimire Feb 18, 2020
Japanese Assistance For Quality Education In Quake-Affected Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: 1,870 Deaths, Over 72,500 Cases Confirmed In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2020
Antimalarial drug confirmed effective on COVID-19: Chinese Official By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75