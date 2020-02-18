San Miguel Machhindra Club emerge victorious in the Final of the Qatar Airways ‘A’ Division Martyr’s Memorial League

The Qatar Airways ‘A’ Division Martyr’s Memorial League 2019-2020 season concluded on Saturday with the final taking place at the Dashrath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Nepal Ishwor Pokhrel as chief guest, the finale saw San Miguel Machhindra Club emerge victorious against Tribhuvan Army Club in a competitive match attended by thousands of spectators.

The Qatar Airways ‘A’ Division Martyr’s Memorial League, the biggest annual football event in Nepal kicked off on 14 December 2019. The partnership featured Qatar Airways’ logo on all 14 League football club shirts.

Prior to the final, Qatar Airways hosted a week-long fan zone where fans enjoyed entertainment at the Sherpa Mall including green screen photography, face painting and goalscoring games against a digital net.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ms. Salam Al Shawa, said: “We are delighted to be the partner of the All Nepal Football Association League 2019-2020 season, which has come to a successful end. At Qatar Airways, we are strong advocates of sport, aiming to bring communities together and promoting the values of sport at all levels. As an award-winning airline, this partnership is another example of our commitment towards building a diverse sporting sponsorship portfolio and our dedication towards the development of football in Nepal.

” Qatar Airways is proud to have developed a wide range of global sports sponsorships, supporting top-level sporting events and some of the world’s biggest football clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, AS Roma and Boca Juniors. As official FIFA partner, Qatar Airways recently sponsored the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019™ and will sponsor the FIFA Club World Cup 2020™ edition ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Qatar Airways is also partner of CONMEBOL, the governing body for football in South America.