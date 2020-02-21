COVID-19 Cases In China Decline

COVID-19 Cases In China Decline

Feb. 21, 2020, 7:24 p.m.

The daily number of new confirmed cases nationwide dropped from the peak of 15,152 on Feb. 12 to less than 900 on Thursday Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

The total number of newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus has gradually decreased across China, showing a positive signal that the epidemic situation has improved, a health official said Friday.

"The daily number of new confirmed cases nationwide dropped from the peak of 15,152 on Feb. 12 to less than 900 on Thursday," Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, said at a press conference.

Also, the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 outside Hubei, the epicenter province of the outbreak, was 258 reported on Thursday, down from the highest peak of 890 on Feb. 3, Zeng said.

Since Feb. 18, China's daily recovered people infected with the coronavirus had outnumbered new confirmed infections for three days in a row, the official said.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kaligandai A Hydropower Shut Down, No Disruption In Electricity Supply: MD Ghising
Feb 21, 2020
Nepal Propose A Bill To Restrict Free Mobility Of Indian Citizens In Nepal
Feb 21, 2020
Nepal Needs Additional Investment of $879 Million For Safer Roads: The World Bank
Feb 21, 2020
Low Visibility Disrupts Domestic Flights In Nepal
Feb 21, 2020
Nepal Army Observed Maha Shivaratri And Army Day 2076 Amid Spectacular Displays and Parades
Feb 21, 2020

More on Health

Coronavirus Cases Decline In Consecutive Days In Wuhan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Two Die Of Coronavirus In Iran, Number Of Infection Drastically Reduce In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Nepalis Test Negative For Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Nurse And Her 3 Family Members Die Of COVID-19 In Wuhan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Coronavirus: Study Suggests Elderly And Sick Are Most At Risk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches Over 2000 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Kaligandai A Hydropower Shut Down, No Disruption In Electricity Supply: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2020
Nepal Propose A Bill To Restrict Free Mobility Of Indian Citizens In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2020
Nepal Needs Additional Investment of $879 Million For Safer Roads: The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2020
Low Visibility Disrupts Domestic Flights In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2020
Nepal Army Observed Maha Shivaratri And Army Day 2076 Amid Spectacular Displays and Parades By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2020
Bihari Krishna Shrestha’s Article Received First Prize In Nepal Army’s Journal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75