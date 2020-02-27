Global Worries After New Coronavirus Infection Multiply

Global worries of coronavirus are multiplying with the sudden increase of cases in Italy, Iran and other countries, with many announcing travel curbs. The coronavirus outbreak has now killed a total of 2,744 people.
The total number of confirmed cases on mainland China has now reached 78,497. South Korea reported 334 more cases, bringing its total to 1,595. Meanwhile, Mainland China reported 433 new coronavirus cases yesterday, up from 406 the day before.
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 82,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of today in Beijing. Mainland China: 2,744 deaths among 78,497 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths
Macao: 10 cases
South Korea: 1,766 cases, 13 deaths
Japan: 895 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 8 deaths
Italy: 447 cases, 12 deaths
Iran: 254 cases, 26 deaths
Singapore: 93
United States: 60
Kuwait: 43
Thailand: 40
Bahrain: 33
Taiwan: 32 cases, 1 death
Australia: 23
Malaysia: 22
Germany: 21
France: 17 cases, 2 deaths
Spain: 17
Vietnam: 16
United Kingdom: 15
United Arab Emirates: 13
Canada: 12
Iraq: 6
Russia: 5
Oman: 4
Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
India: 3
Croatia: 3
Greece: 3
Israel: 3
Pakistan: 2
Finland: 2
Austria: 2
Lebanon: 2
Switzerland: 2
Sweden: 2
Egypt: 1
Algeria: 1
Afghanistan: 1
North Macedonia: 1
Georgia: 1
Estonia: 1
Belgium: 1
Romania: 1
Nepal: 1
Sri Lanka: 1
Cambodia: 1
Norway: 1
Denmark: 1
Brazil 1
VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75