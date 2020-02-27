Global Worries After New Coronavirus Infection Multiply

Global Worries After New Coronavirus Infection Multiply

Feb. 27, 2020, 8:38 p.m.

Global worries of coronavirus are multiplying with the sudden increase of cases in Italy, Iran and other countries, with many announcing travel curbs. The coronavirus outbreak has now killed a total of 2,744 people.

The total number of confirmed cases on mainland China has now reached 78,497. South Korea reported 334 more cases, bringing its total to 1,595. Meanwhile, Mainland China reported 433 new coronavirus cases yesterday, up from 406 the day before.

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 82,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of today in Beijing. Mainland China: 2,744 deaths among 78,497 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths

Macao: 10 cases

South Korea: 1,766 cases, 13 deaths

Japan: 895 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 8 deaths

Italy: 447 cases, 12 deaths

Iran: 254 cases, 26 deaths

Singapore: 93

United States: 60

Kuwait: 43

Thailand: 40

Bahrain: 33

Taiwan: 32 cases, 1 death

Australia: 23

Malaysia: 22

Germany: 21

France: 17 cases, 2 deaths

Spain: 17

Vietnam: 16

United Kingdom: 15

United Arab Emirates: 13

Canada: 12

Iraq: 6

Russia: 5

Oman: 4

Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

India: 3

Croatia: 3

Greece: 3

Israel: 3

Pakistan: 2

Finland: 2

Austria: 2

Lebanon: 2

Switzerland: 2

Sweden: 2

Egypt: 1

Algeria: 1

Afghanistan: 1

North Macedonia: 1

Georgia: 1

Estonia: 1

Belgium: 1

Romania: 1

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Cambodia: 1

Norway: 1

Denmark: 1

Brazil 1

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Hands Over An Oxygen Generation And Distribution System To Dhankuta Hospital
Feb 27, 2020
India Evacuated 119 Indian Nationals Five Foreigners Including A Nepali From Diamond Princes Cruise Ship In Japan
Feb 27, 2020
CP Mainali Injured In An Car Accident, Will Be Airlifted To Kathmandu For Further Treatment
Feb 27, 2020
Upper Tamakosi Ghising In Rush
Feb 27, 2020
CNI Nominated Vishnu Kumar Agrawal Senior Vice President
Feb 27, 2020

More on Health

India Evacuated 119 Indian Nationals Five Foreigners Including A Nepali From Diamond Princes Cruise Ship In Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
Coronavirus Cases Surge To 400 In Italy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 44 minutes ago
Coronavirus Has Infected 81,000 In the World With 2,700 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 1 minute ago
U.S. Kicks Off Clinical Trial Of Antiviral Chemical To Treat COVID-19 By Xinhua 1 day, 15 hours ago
Coronavirus Has Been Spreading With 80000 Infections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Nepal Stepping Up Vigilance Against Coronavirus At TIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Japan Hands Over An Oxygen Generation And Distribution System To Dhankuta Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 27, 2020
CP Mainali Injured In An Car Accident, Will Be Airlifted To Kathmandu For Further Treatment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 27, 2020
Upper Tamakosi Ghising In Rush By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 27, 2020
CNI Nominated Vishnu Kumar Agrawal Senior Vice President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 27, 2020
Qatar Airways Announces Schedule Adjustments To Iran And South Korea By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 27, 2020
Foreign Secretary Bairagi Invited UAE's Private Sector To Invest In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75