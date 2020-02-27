Global Worries After New Coronavirus Infection Multiply

Global worries of coronavirus are multiplying with the sudden increase of cases in Italy, Iran and other countries, with many announcing travel curbs. The coronavirus outbreak has now killed a total of 2,744 people.

The total number of confirmed cases on mainland China has now reached 78,497. South Korea reported 334 more cases, bringing its total to 1,595. Meanwhile, Mainland China reported 433 new coronavirus cases yesterday, up from 406 the day before.

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 82,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of today in Beijing. Mainland China: 2,744 deaths among 78,497 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths

Macao: 10 cases

South Korea: 1,766 cases, 13 deaths

Japan: 895 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 8 deaths

Italy: 447 cases, 12 deaths

Iran: 254 cases, 26 deaths

Singapore: 93

United States: 60

Kuwait: 43

Thailand: 40

Bahrain: 33

Taiwan: 32 cases, 1 death

Australia: 23

Malaysia: 22

Germany: 21

France: 17 cases, 2 deaths

Spain: 17

Vietnam: 16

United Kingdom: 15

United Arab Emirates: 13

Canada: 12

Iraq: 6

Russia: 5

Oman: 4

Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

India: 3

Croatia: 3

Greece: 3

Israel: 3

Pakistan: 2

Finland: 2

Austria: 2

Lebanon: 2

Switzerland: 2

Sweden: 2

Egypt: 1

Algeria: 1

Afghanistan: 1

North Macedonia: 1

Georgia: 1

Estonia: 1

Belgium: 1

Romania: 1

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Cambodia: 1

Norway: 1

Denmark: 1

Brazil 1