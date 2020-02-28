Japan Hands Over Eye Hospital To Nepal Netra Jyoti Sangh Udayapur

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Saigo Masamichi handed over an eye hospital to the Nepal Netra Jyoti Sangh Udayapur in Triyuga Municipality.

At the handover ceremony, Ambassador Saigo said the assistance would enable patients to get better eye care while contributing to raise the standard of all services provided by the hospital.

The Project for the Construction of an Eye Hospital in Udayapur District was funded by the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government. The total grant assistance was USD 81,192 (NPR approximately 8.8 million).

The Government of Japan decided to support the construction of an eye hospital in Triyuga Municipality, Udayapur District because previously the region did not have a specialized eye hospital. It is expected to assist the improvement of eye care for people in Udayapur and neighboring districts.

The Embassy believes the project can also contribute to enhancing the bilateral relations between Japan and Nepal.