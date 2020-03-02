Novel Coronavirus: Over 87,000 Cases Reported In The World, 44462 Patients Discharged From Hospital After Recovery In China

More than 87,000 people infected as outbreak spreads around the world with hotspots in Europe and the Middle East.

Iran announced 11 more deaths from coronavirus bringing its death toll to 54 while the Czech Republic, Scotland and the Dominican Republic confirmed its first cases, as the spread of the disease continued around the world.

Globally, more than 2,900 people have died from the fast-moving virus that appears to have originated in China in December.

A total of 44,462 patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Sunday, Chinese health authority said Monday.

Sunday saw 2,837 people discharged from hospital after recovery, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 80,026 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 had been reported on the Chinese mainland, and 2,912 people had died of the disease.

Hubei Province reported 196 new cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia on Mar 1, with 42 new deaths and 2,570 cases of recovery. The total number of infections in the province climbed to 67,103 with 33,757 recovered and 2,803 dead.

202 new coronavirus infections, 42 new deaths were reported on Mar 1 in the Chinese mainland. The total infection number soared to 80,026 with 2,912 deaths.

Iran has reported 385 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, making the Middle East country's total infected cases to 978. Among them, 54 died.

