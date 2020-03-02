Novel Coronavirus: Over 87,000 Cases Reported In The World, 44462 Patients Discharged From Hospital After Recovery In China

Novel Coronavirus: Over 87,000 Cases Reported In The World, 44462 Patients Discharged From Hospital After Recovery In China

March 2, 2020, 7:34 a.m.

More than 87,000 people infected as outbreak spreads around the world with hotspots in Europe and the Middle East.

Iran announced 11 more deaths from coronavirus bringing its death toll to 54 while the Czech Republic, Scotland and the Dominican Republic confirmed its first cases, as the spread of the disease continued around the world.

Globally, more than 2,900 people have died from the fast-moving virus that appears to have originated in China in December.

A total of 44,462 patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Sunday, Chinese health authority said Monday.

Sunday saw 2,837 people discharged from hospital after recovery, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 80,026 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 had been reported on the Chinese mainland, and 2,912 people had died of the disease.

Hubei Province reported 196 new cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia on Mar 1, with 42 new deaths and 2,570 cases of recovery. The total number of infections in the province climbed to 67,103 with 33,757 recovered and 2,803 dead.

202 new coronavirus infections, 42 new deaths were reported on Mar 1 in the Chinese mainland. The total infection number soared to 80,026 with 2,912 deaths.

Iran has reported 385 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, making the Middle East country's total infected cases to 978. Among them, 54 died.

Source: Agencies

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Should Make Removal Of Border Charges As Top Trade Talk Agenda With Bangladesh :Experts
Mar 02, 2020
Everest Bank Opens Its New Road Branch
Mar 02, 2020
Visit Nepal 2020 Postponed Amid A Threat Of Coronavirus
Mar 02, 2020
Weather Forecast For March 2 Across Nepal
Mar 02, 2020
Nepal Announces Mandatory Health Checkup For All Passengers At Tribhuwan International Airport
Mar 01, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Announces Mandatory Health Checkup For All Passengers At Tribhuwan International Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 35 minutes ago
President Trump Outlined His Plan After First COVID-19 Death In U.S. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
South Korea Confirms 571 More Cases of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
WHO Upgraded Risk Of Spread To Highest Level By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 At Decisive Point: WHO chief By Xinhua 3 days, 5 hours ago
Coronavirus Outbreak: Infections Continue To Decrease In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Should Make Removal Of Border Charges As Top Trade Talk Agenda With Bangladesh :Experts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2020
Everest Bank Opens Its New Road Branch By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2020
Visit Nepal 2020 Postponed Amid A Threat Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2020
Weather Forecast For March 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2020
NAC Launches Commercial Flight To Narita By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2020
Nepalese Embassy In Qatar Calls Nepalese To Remain Alert Against COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75