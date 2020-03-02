Visit Nepal 2020 Postponed Amid A Threat Of Coronavirus

Visit Nepal 2020 Postponed Amid A Threat Of Coronavirus

March 2, 2020, 6:45 a.m.

The government formally suspended Visit Nepal 2020 amid escalation of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Similarly, the government has also suspended Sagarmatha Dialogue schedule for next months.

According to a minister, the cabinet also decided to call back Nepalese ambassador to China Leelamani Paudyal. Since Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is admitting today for his kidney transplant, the cabinet held a meeting on Sunday evening.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Should Make Removal Of Border Charges As Top Trade Talk Agenda With Bangladesh :Experts
Mar 02, 2020
Everest Bank Opens Its New Road Branch
Mar 02, 2020
Novel Coronavirus: Over 87,000 Cases Reported In The World, 44462 Patients Discharged From Hospital After Recovery In China
Mar 02, 2020
Weather Forecast For March 2 Across Nepal
Mar 02, 2020
Nepal Announces Mandatory Health Checkup For All Passengers At Tribhuwan International Airport
Mar 01, 2020

More on Tourism

NAC Launches Commercial Flight To Narita By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 5 minutes ago
Russian Kitchen Days 2020 To Support Tourism In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 23 minutes ago
Nepal Is Considering Whether To Cancel Visit Nepal 2020 Due To Outbreak Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
NAC UNDER NEW LEADERSHIP Change In Line By A Correspondent 1 week ago
XcelTrip Partnered With Pokhara Hotel Industry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Nepal Airlines Need To Be Efficient And Strong: Secretary Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

Nepal Should Make Removal Of Border Charges As Top Trade Talk Agenda With Bangladesh :Experts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2020
Everest Bank Opens Its New Road Branch By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2020
Novel Coronavirus: Over 87,000 Cases Reported In The World, 44462 Patients Discharged From Hospital After Recovery In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2020
Weather Forecast For March 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2020
Nepal Announces Mandatory Health Checkup For All Passengers At Tribhuwan International Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2020
Nepalese Embassy In Qatar Calls Nepalese To Remain Alert Against COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75