Visit Nepal 2020 Postponed Amid A Threat Of Coronavirus

The government formally suspended Visit Nepal 2020 amid escalation of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Similarly, the government has also suspended Sagarmatha Dialogue schedule for next months.
According to a minister, the cabinet also decided to call back Nepalese ambassador to China Leelamani Paudyal. Since Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is admitting today for his kidney transplant, the cabinet held a meeting on Sunday evening.
