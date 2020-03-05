Japanse Support To Livelihood Improvement Of Earthquake Victims of Sindhupalchwok

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Saigo Masamichi, signed a grant contract for the Construction of Life Infrastructure and Technical Skills Training for Livelihood Improvement of Residents Destroyed by the Earthquake in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, with Mr. INUI Tomoyoshi, Secretary General, the Institute of Cultural Affairs (ICA) Japan.

The Project is funded by the Japanese Government and involves a grant assistance of USD 329,335 (approximately NPR 38.5 million).

This project aims to reduce poverty, improve quality of life and sustainable income generation for women in both Sangachowkgadi Municipality and Sunkoshi Rural Municipality in Sindhupalchowk by various activities such as construction of irrigation water storage tanks; creation of value-added dairy products like yogurt, cheese and ice-cream, and conducting training for sewing and manufacturing of sanitary pads. By focusing on women, farmers and youth, Ambassador SAIGO believes that 840 people will directly benefit and 3,000 indirectly benefit from this project.

ICA Japan, in close partnership with local NGOs, namely, ICA Nepal and Rural Youth People Concern Forum (RYPCF), together with the local community, will work to support the local community to develop resilient livelihoods and improve living conditions of local farmers, women and youth.

Ambassador Saigo hopes that this project will contribute to the on-going cordial friendship between the people of Nepal and Japan.