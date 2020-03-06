Novel Coronavirus Vaccines To Enter Emergency Use In April: Chinese Scientist

Zheng Zhongwei, director of the Science and Technology Development Center of the National Health Commission said that some novel coronavirus vaccines are estimated to enter clinical trial or emergency use in April, in a press conference on Friday.

"The mutations seen in the virus have not affected drug development, antibody production and vaccine preparation," said Zhou Qi, an academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences,, adding that all work is under control at present.

China is closely tracking the mutation of the virus and actively deploying related scientific research projects,

\Yuanbin, director-general of the Department of Science and Technology for Social Development under the Ministry of Science and Technology shared with the press that 14 products for testing the virus have been approved for clinical use.

He added that the application of some drugs and treatment technologies has been expanded in treating patients.

"Drugs including Resochin, Actemra and some traditional Chinese medicines, and treatment methods using cured patients' plasma and blood purification treatment, have been brought into the diagnosis and treatment scheme," Wu told the press.

"All vaccine research are conducted based on regulations, and our research institutes and experts are keeping close contact with related labs of the World Health Organization (WHO)," Zhang said. "Our direction is to release the vaccines as early as possible while ensuring safety and effectiveness."

China has been working closely with the world in fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Chinese research team shared the complete genetic sequence of the virus with WHO on January 12, which provided information for scientists around the world to develop drugs and vaccines.

"We have noticed that the epidemic has been growing in many countries, which makes the technological cooperation across the world more essential and urgent," Wu said. "China has been providing detection reagents to countries include Pakistan, Japan and the African Union, and willing to sharing our diagnosis and treatment scheme to the world."

