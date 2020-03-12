US Suspend All Travel With Europe, Except For UK

March 12, 2020, 8:55 a.m.

US President Donald Trump speaking on the coronavirus from the White House said all the travels with Europe except UK will be suspended.

He's suspending all travel between the United States and Europe, with the exclusion of the United Kingdom, from midnight on Friday. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight.

The ban will remain in force for a month.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday characterized the COVID-19 outbreak as a "pandemic."

