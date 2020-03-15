More than 152000 People Affected From Coronavirus Recovered

March 15, 2020, 9:10 p.m.

The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 now exceeds 5,700 people with more than 152,000 cases globally.

In China: 80,844 confirmed cases; 3,204 deaths (including 4 in Hong Kong and 1 in Taiwan); 67,022 recovered Outside of China: Over 77,000 confirmed cases; over 2,700 deaths

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in the city of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, in December 2019. Experts have attributed the outbreak to a novel coronavirus that has since spread across China and abroad with confirmed cases exceeding 150,000 globally.

Spain reported some 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths over the last 24 hours. The new figures raise Spain's COVID-19 death toll to 288 with more than 7,700 people infected.

Kazakhstan announced a state of emergency in a bid to contain its coronavirus outbreak. In Austria, the government banned gatherings of more than five people, as the Philippines sealed off Manila in the most aggressive response to the pandemic yet seen in Southeast Asia.

