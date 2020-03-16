First Participant In US Coronavirus Vaccine Trial To Be Given Dose Today

Human trial of vaccine created by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health to begin in Seattle

March 16, 2020, 8:44 p.m.

The first participant in a clinical trial for a vaccine against Covid-19 will receive an experimental dose on Monday, according to a US government official.

The trial, taking place at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, will involve 45 young, healthy volunteers who will be given shots of the vaccine.

The official who disclosed plans for the first participant spoke on condition of anonymity to Associated Press. The move has not been publicly announced.

The vaccine was developed by the company Moderna and the National Institutes of Health, which is also funding the trial. The goal is to examine whether the vaccine shows any concerning side-effects, setting the stage for larger trials this year that will assess its efficacy. It is expected to take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.

Participants cannot become infected from the shots because they do not contain the virus – or even an attenuated version of it in the way traditional vaccines such as MMR do.

Instead, the vaccine uses clever genetic engineering to harness the body’s cells to produce little pieces of virus that are then recognised by the immune system. The shot carries a specific stretch of messenger RNA that contains the instructions to build the receptor on the virus’ surface that allows the immune system to target it.

In theory, if this synthetic RNA is injected into a person, it should enter their cells and programme their inner machinery to churn out proteins that look exactly like the receptor on the surface of the virus. These floating receptors would then trigger the immune system without causing illness.

Even if initial safety tests go well, “you’re talking about a year to a year and a half” before any vaccine could be ready for widespread use, according to Anthony Fauci, the director of NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Moderna is one of several teams funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi), which was set up three years ago after the Ebola epidemic, which killed 11,000 people.

Despite an Ebola vaccine (later shown to be almost 100% effective) having been in development for a decade, it was not deployed until more than a year into the epidemic.

This time, things have moved far more quickly. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, also supported by Cepi, aims to begin safety tests of its vaccine candidate next month in a few dozen volunteers at the University of Pennsylvania and a testing centre in Kansas City, Missouri, followed by a similar study in China and South Korea.

Credit: The Guardian

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

SAARC Leaders Agree To Build Common Strategy To Contain Spread of COVID 19
Mar 16, 2020
India Provides Over Rs.107 Million To Construct School Buildings In Nepal
Mar 16, 2020
Upper Tamakosi Begins Tests Of De-sands And Headwork
Mar 16, 2020
Coronavirus Suspect Patient From Jhapa Brought To Kathmandu
Mar 16, 2020
Nepal Announces Fourteen Days Mandatory Self Quarantines For All Visitors
Mar 16, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Announces Fourteen Days Mandatory Self Quarantines For All Visitors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 39 minutes ago
CORONAVIRUS Economic Cost By A Correspondent 1 day, 8 hours ago
Health Tips Against Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
WHO Says Europe Now Epicenter of COVID-19 Outbreak – WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
China Announces Peak Of Corona Epidemic Over In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 14 hours ago
Ukrainian Couples With High-Fever Denied Entry To Nepal From India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

SAARC Leaders Agree To Build Common Strategy To Contain Spread of COVID 19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2020
India Provides Over Rs.107 Million To Construct School Buildings In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2020
Upper Tamakosi Begins Tests Of De-sands And Headwork By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2020
Coronavirus Suspect Patient From Jhapa Brought To Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2020
BANDANA RANA Leading A Cause By A Correspondent Mar 16, 2020
Work Of CEDAW Committee Has Been Crucial By Bandana Rana Mar 16, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75