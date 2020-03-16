Nepal Announces Fourteen Days Mandatory Self Quarantines For All Visitors

As per the announcement of the government of Nepal, foreigners, and Nepali who are arriving Nepal has to go for mandatory self-quarantine from today. It will apply till April 20. Nepal Government issues self-isolation and entry bans to fight coronavirus spread.

Department of Immigration has ordered self-isolation and quarantine for those arriving foreigners and Nepali from abroad. It has also extended entry bans as the world sought to contain the spreading coronavirus.

According to the department, all Nepalese and foreigners have to go through a self-quarantine prescribe by the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) for fourteen days.

Local levels will monitor such quarantine keeping the close vigilance of such person. One has to fill a form for self-quarantine at Tribhuwan International Airport. Foreigners have to arrange a place for their self-quarantine. This will also apply to those who enter the land.

What is Self-quarantine?

According to WHO, Self-quarantine or self-isolation means staying home and not leaving to go anywhere, unless you need medical care. Many COVID-19 patients are advised to self-isolate at home while they recover.

Some tips for self-quarantining at home:

While at home stay away from others. If possible, you should stay in a specific room and use a separate bathroom.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Avoid sharing personal household items. After using personal items, such as silverware, dishes, towels, sheets and more, wash thoroughly with soap and water.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough and sneeze and then throw it into the trash.

Postpone all non-essential appointments until you are out of isolation.

What if I have recently traveled to a location with a Level 3 travel notice or have been in contact with someone who may have been ill with COVID-19 (coronavirus)?

Stay home for 14 days from the time you left an area with widespread, ongoing community spread (Level 3 Travel Health Notice countries) and practice social distancing.

Take these steps to monitor your health and practice social distancing (avoiding public places):

Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever. Also watch for cough or trouble breathing.

Stay home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for this 14-day period. Discuss your work situation with your employer before returning to work.

Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing

Avoid crowded places (such as shopping centers and movie theaters) and limit your activities in public

Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet or 2 meters)

How do I prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus)?

Avoid contact with people who are sick

Wash your hands often with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Cough or sneeze into a tissue and then throw the tissue into the trash

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care if you need it

Try to stay 6 feet away from other people in the community