SAARC Leaders Agree To Build Common Strategy To Contain Spread of COVID 19

SAARC Leaders Agree To Build Common Strategy To Contain Spread of COVID 19

March 16, 2020, 8:22 p.m.

The Leaders of the Member States of SAARC held a Video Conference on 15 March 2020 to discuss measures to contain the spread of COVID-19

The Leaders of the Member States of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) held a Video Conference on 15 March 2020 to discuss measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, who proposed the Video Conference, delivered the opening remarks. He called upon SAARC Leaders to work collectively to fight the spread of the pandemic in the region. He said that all Member States must prepare, act and succeed together. The Prime Minister also proposed the creation of a COVID-19 Emergency Fund with voluntary contributions from all Member States, and pledged an amount of US$ 10 million as an initial contribution from India.

All the Heads of State or Government or their representative addressed the Conference. In their remarks, the Leaders appreciated this timely initiative of the Prime Minister of India.

The Leaders shared country situations and experiences in the aftermath of the outbreak of COVID-19, as well as measures taken by them to control the spread of the virus. They recognized the unprecedented threat posed by the outbreak of COVID-19 and the urgency with which the Member States needed to work together to prevent and contain the spread of the virus. They also recognized the need to analyze and address the long-term economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region.

Among the proposals shared by the Leaders included continuing the consultation process through meetings at the ministerial and experts’ level; identifying the Nodal Experts to take further action on the proposals discussed during the Conference; and formulating a comprehensive regional strategy against COVID-19 through the SAARC process and other appropriate mechanisms.

The Video Conference of the SAARC Leaders was attended by Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan; Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh; Dr. Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of the Royal Government of Bhutan; Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India; Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Republic of Maldives; KP Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal; Dr. Zafar Mirza, State Minister for Health of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; and Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

Esala Ruwan Weerakoon, Secretary General of SAARC, attended the Conference. The Conference was also attended by P. K. Taneja, Director, SAARC Disaster Management Centre (Interim Unit).

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

First Participant In US Coronavirus Vaccine Trial To Be Given Dose Today
Mar 16, 2020
India Provides Over Rs.107 Million To Construct School Buildings In Nepal
Mar 16, 2020
Upper Tamakosi Begins Tests Of De-sands And Headwork
Mar 16, 2020
Coronavirus Suspect Patient From Jhapa Brought To Kathmandu
Mar 16, 2020
Nepal Announces Fourteen Days Mandatory Self Quarantines For All Visitors
Mar 16, 2020

More on News

India Provides Over Rs.107 Million To Construct School Buildings In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
Coronavirus Suspect Patient From Jhapa Brought To Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 18 minutes ago
More than 152000 People Affected From Coronavirus Recovered By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Offers Emergency Fund With US$ 10 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
17 Die Consuming Toxic Alcohol In Dhanusha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
India To Open Only Four Check Posts With Nepal For Mobility From March 15 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

First Participant In US Coronavirus Vaccine Trial To Be Given Dose Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2020
Upper Tamakosi Begins Tests Of De-sands And Headwork By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2020
BANDANA RANA Leading A Cause By A Correspondent Mar 16, 2020
Work Of CEDAW Committee Has Been Crucial By Bandana Rana Mar 16, 2020
CHANDRA DHAKAL Candidate With Cause By A Correspondent Mar 16, 2020
Nepal Announces Fourteen Days Mandatory Self Quarantines For All Visitors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75