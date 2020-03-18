Merchant Acquisition For QR Payment By Nepal SBI Bank

Nepal SBI Bank Ltd. has entered into an agreement with Fonepay Payment Service Limited for merchant acquisition by the Bank for QR Payment. On behalf of Nepal SBI Bank Ltd.

Subhakanta Kanungo, Chief Operating Officer & Dy. CEO has signed the agreement and Adwait Ratna Tuladhar, Chief Executive Officer has represented from Fonepay Payment Service Limited in presence of Anukool Bhatnagar, Managing Director & CEO and Chhapi Raj Pant, Chief Business Development Officer at Corporate Office, Kesharmal, Nepal SBI Bank Ltd.

With the onboarding of the QR merchant, customers can acquire, receive QR and make payments to merchant by scanning its QR code using their mobile banking service.