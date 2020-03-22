Italy Tightens Lockdown As Coronavirus Deaths Mount

Italy Tightens Lockdown As Coronavirus Deaths Mount

March 22, 2020, 7:42 a.m.

Italy closing down all but most essential services as it tries to control the coronavirus, as global pandemic deepens. Italy recorded 793 deaths on Saturday, with France and Spain and Germany also reporting steep rises in confirmed cases and fatalities.

Nearly 13,000 people around the world have now died from the disease, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States. More than 304,500 people have been diagnosed with the infection, while nearly 92,000 have recovered.

Iran is one of the hardest-hit countries worldwide by the virus, with an official death toll only behind Italy and China. On Saturday, the health ministry's latest tally said the death toll had risen by more than 100 to 1,556, while the number of infected people stood at 20,610. A total of 7,635 people have recovered in Iran.

South Korea reports 98 new cases of coronavirus. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 98 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the national total to 8,897.

Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged late last year, says it had no new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, marking the fourth straight day without a new infection.

China itself reported 46 new confirmed cases, all but one of them imported from overseas. It also said six people died from COVID-19.

Australia to consider 'draconian measures' to enforce social distancing

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says states and territories will consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing after thousands of people thronged the country's beaches amid unusually warm weather.

Credit: Aljazeera

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Bars All International Flights From Today
Mar 22, 2020
Weather Forecast For March 22: Cloudy In Eastern Region And Temporary Thundershowers In Few Places
Mar 22, 2020
Nepal And India Discuss On Covid-19 Pandemic
Mar 22, 2020
Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Pledge Emergency Supply To Nepal
Mar 21, 2020
Nepal To Go Lock-down From 22 March To April 3
Mar 21, 2020

More on Health

WHO Chief Urges World-Wide Solidarity To Fight COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
U.S. Tests Two Generic Drugs In Race To Find Coronavirus Treatments By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
U.S. Commits Additional $1.8 Million To Npal To Fight Novel Coronavirus Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago
Nepal's 33 Percent Urban Population Do Not Have Access To Handwashing With Soap And Water By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 21 hours ago
Doctors Appeal People Avoid Unnecessary Visit To Hospitals An Clinics By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Nepal To Add 120 ICU Beds An 1000 Beds Isolation Wards To Treat Coronavirus Patients By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Bars All International Flights From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2020
Weather Forecast For March 22: Cloudy In Eastern Region And Temporary Thundershowers In Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2020
Nepal And India Discuss On Covid-19 Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2020
Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Pledge Emergency Supply To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2020
Nepal To Go Lock-down From 22 March To April 3 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2020
PM Modi Appreciates PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75