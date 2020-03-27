Nepal Permits Qatar Airlines To Operate Two Special Flights To Carry 600 German Citizens

Six hundred German Citizens stranded in Kathmandu are leaving today in a special chartered plane of Qatar Airlines. With the request of Government of Germany, Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has issued permission to Qatar Airways for two chartered flights from Kathmandu.

Qatar will fly on Friday and Saturday to Kathmandu.

Nepal bans all international flights for two weeks since last months and domestic flights since Monday.

Tribhuwan International Airport will be opened on Friday and Saturday for two charter flights for German tourists in Kathmandu. According to Nepal government officials, German Government and European Union take the initiative to send the stranded. According to officials, none of those tourists have any symptoms of coronavirus.

Even after this there are still over 900 tourists from different countries including Australia, United States of America, France and other European countries, most of them are now in trekking in different parts of Nepal.

Nepal’s current restriction of all international flights will continue till April 1. Given the current global situation, Nepal will likely to extend the ban for at least another two to three weeks.