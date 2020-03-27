Nepal Permits Qatar Airlines To Operate Two Special Flights To Carry 600 German Citizens

Nepal Permits Qatar Airlines To Operate Two Special Flights To Carry 600 German Citizens

March 27, 2020, 7:10 a.m.

Six hundred German Citizens stranded in Kathmandu are leaving today in a special chartered plane of Qatar Airlines. With the request of Government of Germany, Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has issued permission to Qatar Airways for two chartered flights from Kathmandu.

Qatar will fly on Friday and Saturday to Kathmandu.

Nepal bans all international flights for two weeks since last months and domestic flights since Monday.

Tribhuwan International Airport will be opened on Friday and Saturday for two charter flights for German tourists in Kathmandu. According to Nepal government officials, German Government and European Union take the initiative to send the stranded. According to officials, none of those tourists have any symptoms of coronavirus.

Even after this there are still over 900 tourists from different countries including Australia, United States of America, France and other European countries, most of them are now in trekking in different parts of Nepal.

Nepal’s current restriction of all international flights will continue till April 1. Given the current global situation, Nepal will likely to extend the ban for at least another two to three weeks.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Oli Issues Four Points Assurance To Medical Workers
Mar 27, 2020
Half-million Infected Worldwide By Coronavirus
Mar 27, 2020
A Fresh Western Disturbance Is Over Nepal
Mar 27, 2020
India Announces Covid-19 relief Package With Rs 1.7 Trillion To Provide Free Rice To 800 Million Poor And Migrants
Mar 26, 2020
Chinese Company Donates 2000 Test Kits To Fight COVID-9 To Nepal
Mar 26, 2020

More on Tourism

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Shut Down For Six Weeks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
RUSSIAN KITCHEN DAYS Visit Of A Time By A Correspondent 1 week, 2 days ago
XcelTrip Launches Ramro Pokhara, GhumauPokhara” A Digital Campaign To Promote Domestic Tourism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Coronavirus Epidemic Is Putting Up To 50 Million Jobs At risk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
Mount Everest Expedition Suspended For This Session By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Hotel Ambassador Kathmandu Celebrates 42nd Years Of Establishment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

PM Oli Issues Four Points Assurance To Medical Workers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2020
Half-million Infected Worldwide By Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2020
A Fresh Western Disturbance Is Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2020
India Announces Covid-19 relief Package With Rs 1.7 Trillion To Provide Free Rice To 800 Million Poor And Migrants By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2020
Chinese Company Donates 2000 Test Kits To Fight COVID-9 To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2020
Political Leaders Need Pubic Trust, Dealing With Covid-19 By Katak Malla Mar 26, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75