Yeti Airlines 30 Tourist And 28 Trekking Guide And Support Staffs Rescued From Lukla

Yeti Airlines' sister concern Tara Air has operated 4 flights to Lukla today also to bring down stranded tourist, trekking guide and supporting staff in request of British Embassy, American Embassy and Nepal Tourism Board and with permission from Civil Aviation Authority.

Today is the fourth consecutive day Tara Air has been rescuing foreigners from Lukla on its Viking 400 Twin Otter.

The airlines airlifted two flight loads of Nepali mountain guides and trekking industry support staff from Lukla today. It also airlifted US & UK nationals from Lukla at the request of their respective embassies.

Tara Air has already rescued 81 from Lukla whereas Yeti Airlines has rescued 60 foreigners from Pokhara.

Due to the statewide lockdown imposed by GoN as preventive measures to Outbreak COVID-19, tourist are stranded .With regular coordination and permission Yeti Airlines has been sending their aircraft for rescue.