Trumps Announces Tougher Coronavirus Guidelines for US

US President Donald Trump told the media that guidelines on social distancing - encouraging people not to gather in groups of more than 10 and avoid dining out - would remain in force until the end of April, and said they could be "toughened a bit".

The US has nearly 163,500 confirmed cases, the highest in the world.

In the hard-hit countries of Europe, Italy reported the slowest daily rise in infections for two weeks, although the number of dead rose by 812. In Spain, an additional 800 deaths were reported.

Around the world, more than 784,000 people have been confirmed to have the virus, and nearly 165,000 have recovered. More than 37,500 people have died.

President Trump has said the US will be in "a very good shape" in terms of the number of ventilators available by the time the coronavirus outbreak peaks.

The president said at least 10 US companies were now making the medical devices, and some might be exported. The virus can cause severe respiratory issues as it attacks the lungs. Ventilators help keep patients breathing.

The US has more than 160,000 confirmed virus cases and nearly 3,000 deaths.

New York City is the worst-hit place in America, with nearly 800 confirmed fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US last week became the country with the most reported cases, ahead of Italy and China.

Speaking at Monday's Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the White House, Trump said: "We have now 10 companies at least making the ventilators, and we say go ahead because, honestly, other countries - they'll never be able to do it."

Asked whether there would be enough ventilators for all patients in the US who needed them during a predicted peak in infections in two weeks' time, Mr Trump responded: "I think we going to be in a very good shape."

