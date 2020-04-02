OYO Hotels & Homes Starts Free Stays For Stranded Tourists

April 2, 2020, 8:30 p.m.

OYO Hotels & Homes, the world’s leading chain of hotels and homes, has announced that it will be providing free stays for tourists who are stranded and unable to return home amidst the current lockdown in Nepal. The country has been on lockdown for a week, a crucial step that is taken by the government to curtail the spread of novel Coronavirus pandemic. OYO stands in complete solidarity with the country during this period and supports the measures taken by the government and would be offering accommodation to those impacted as both domestic and international flights are halted.

Beginning from 1st April, select OYO hotels across the country will offer free accommodations to tourists and Nepalis who are stranded due to the lockdown. The initiative has been established especially and only for Nepal as OYO aims to support the country’s government amidst the lockdown.

The company is fully compliant with all the checks and measures suggested by the government. To ensure complete safety for the hotel owners and staff, the tourists will be screened for Coronavirus symptoms and marked safe before checking in. All OYO hotel owners have been advised to ensure that the health and safety measures are followed to prevent any further spread of the virus. OYO is continuously monitoring the situation as health and safety of OYO hotel owners, staff and guests remain a key priority as well.

