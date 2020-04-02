Ram Navami 2020 Is Today

Ram Navami 2020 Is Today

April 2, 2020, 9:42 a.m.

Hindus across the world including Nepal are celebrating Ram Navami today as the birthday of Lord Rama. This year the Ram Navami festival falls on Thursday, April,2,2020.

Due to lockdown and effect of coronavirus, all the festivals and ceremoney around the country including the Janaki Temple in Janakpur have already been suspended. Although the festivals are suspended, the organizers will perform special puja and Arti in the temples and people are celebrating the day with the family.

Along with Janakpurdham, there used to have festivals in the temples in Ramchandra Temple in Battisputali, Ram Temple in Arayaght, Gokarneswor and other other places.

The day is also marked as the ending of Vasanta Navratri or Chaitra Navratri that begins on Ugadi. Many people also conduct homa and conclude the nine-day Chaitra Navratri, owing to which the festival is also regarded as Ram Navami or Ram Navratri.

Rama Navami celebrates the descent of Vishnu as Rama avatar through his birth to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya. The festival is a part of the spring Navratri, and falls on the ninth day of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) in Chaitra month. The day is marked by Rama Katha recitals or reading of Rama stories, including Ramayana. On this day, people visit temples, participate in bhajans or take part in puja.

