COVID-19 Cases Pass One Million Mark

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has topped the one million mark , including more than 50,000 deaths, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing on Friday, noting the profound social and economic consequences of the pandemic CGTN reports.

According to CGTN, the WHO chief highlighted the significance of financing health response, calling it an essential investment in saving lives, as well as in the longer-term social and economic recovery.

"We are in a shared struggle to protect both lives and livelihoods," Tedros said, suggesting countries to ease the burden on their populations through social welfare programs to ensure people have food and other life essentials in the short term.

According to the new tally from WHO latest data, the United States has reported the most cases, which have surpassed 236,000, along with 6,586 deaths. Italy, with more than 115,000 cases, has seen nearly 14,000 deaths, higher than other countries.

Spain has recorded more than 110,000 cases and 10,096 deaths.