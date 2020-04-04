COVID-19 Cases Pass One Million Mark

COVID-19 Cases Pass One Million Mark

April 4, 2020, 7:23 a.m.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has topped the one million mark , including more than 50,000 deaths, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing on Friday, noting the profound social and economic consequences of the pandemic CGTN reports.

According to CGTN, the WHO chief highlighted the significance of financing health response, calling it an essential investment in saving lives, as well as in the longer-term social and economic recovery.

"We are in a shared struggle to protect both lives and livelihoods," Tedros said, suggesting countries to ease the burden on their populations through social welfare programs to ensure people have food and other life essentials in the short term.

According to the new tally from WHO latest data, the United States has reported the most cases, which have surpassed 236,000, along with 6,586 deaths. Italy, with more than 115,000 cases, has seen nearly 14,000 deaths, higher than other countries.

Spain has recorded more than 110,000 cases and 10,096 deaths.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

'Major Recession' Seen Amid Coronavirus Crisis
Apr 04, 2020
Weather Forecast For April 5: Mainly Fair Throughout The Country
Apr 04, 2020
Nepal’s Growth Will Likely To 5.3 Percent: Asian Development Bank
Apr 03, 2020
Tara Air Ferries Essential Food Supplies To Humla
Apr 03, 2020
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Tells Visitors And International Students To Go Home
Apr 03, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Intensifies Coronavirus Testing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 36 minutes ago
Global Coronavirus Cases Pass 1 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Strength Of Unity In Humanity To Deal With COVID19 By Susmita Aryal 1 day, 11 hours ago
NAC Aircraft To Bring Medical Equipment For Private Parties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Nepal Confirmed Sixth Case Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Indian Government Says Masks Help Fight Against Covid-19, How To Make One By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago

The Latest

'Major Recession' Seen Amid Coronavirus Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2020
Weather Forecast For April 5: Mainly Fair Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2020
Nepal’s Growth Will Likely To 5.3 Percent: Asian Development Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2020
Tara Air Ferries Essential Food Supplies To Humla By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2020
COVID-19: The Street Effects By Shrisha Nepal Apr 03, 2020
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Tells Visitors And International Students To Go Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75