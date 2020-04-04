No New Cases Of Coronavirus Infection In Nepal On Friday

No New Cases Of Coronavirus Infection In Nepal On Friday

April 4, 2020, 10:52 a.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population has said no new case of COVID-19 was reported on Friday. Ministry Spokesperson Dr Bikas Devkota shared this information at the press conference reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti.

"The rumour that a person come from India was found positive to COVID-19 was baseless," he said, urging everyone not to share false information on social networking sites.

RSS reports that the person found first positive to COVID-19 had already returned home with cure. Since then, five persons have been tested positive to the disease. A total of 1,277 tests were conducted so far. In addition to the National Public Health Laboratory, the test had begun from Dhangadhi, Pokhara, Dharan, Hetauda, Janakpur and Surkhet, said Spokesperson Dr Devkota.

Currently, 120 patients are receiving treatment at isolation- 15 in the federal capital and others outside the federal capital. All of those tested positive have normal health till date, the Ministry made it clear.

According to him, 3502 complaints were addressed by the two call centres. In the mobile app, 5,600 persons reported their problems. Among them, 107 are in red zone.

The Spokesperson further informed that the sample tests of 92 persons currently in quarantine in Kailali and Kanchanpur combined are going on.

