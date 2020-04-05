Nepal India Human Development and Friendship Association Handed Over PPE

Nepal India Human Development and Friendship Association handed over Personal Protective Equipment to the Ministry of Health and Population. Minister of State of Urban Development Rambir Manandhar handed over 300 set PPE to Minister of Health and Population Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal amid a function.

State minister Manandhar handed over PPEs, most essential equipment to doctors and medical workers, amid a function. Minister of state Manandhar thanked Association for the support.

The PPE set include suit, Visor, Apron, mask and Glove. Minister Dhakal said this support is very important for Nepal’s fight against coronavirus.