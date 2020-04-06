Queen Elizabeth II Delivers Coronavirus Address

Queen Elizabeth II Delivers Coronavirus Address

April 6, 2020, 6:54 a.m.

The Queen has said the UK "will succeed" in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, in a rallying message to the nation.

In a rare speech, the monarch thanked people for following government rules to stay at home and praised those "coming together to help others".

She also thanked key workers, saying "every hour" of work "brings us closer to a return to more normal times".

It comes as the number of people to die with the virus in the UK reached 4,934.

'We will meet again'

Speaking from Windsor Castle, the Queen said: "While we have faced challenges before, this one is different."

"This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed - and that success will belong to every one of us.

"We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

The Queen, 93, also said the "painful sense of separation from their loved ones" that social distancing was causing for people reminded her of the experience child evacuees had during the Second World War.

"Now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do," she said.

An hour after the Queen's broadcast, Downing Street announced that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been taken to hospital following his coronavirus diagnosis.

Mr Johnson has been self-isolating since he tested positive for the virus on 27 March.

The monarch said she was reminded of her first radio broadcast, in 1940, when she and her sister Princess Margaret spoke to child evacuees

In her address, the Queen said everyone who was following guidance to stay at home was "helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones".

"Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it," she added.

She also stressed the value of self-discipline and resolve - and said she hopes that, in the future, everyone would "be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge".

Source BBC

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Failure To Resolve The Crisis Could “Set The World On Fire”: Henry Kissinger
Apr 06, 2020
China Will Provide Medical Assistance To Nepal : Chinese Ambassador Hou
Apr 06, 2020
British Prime Minister Admitted To The Hospital For Test
Apr 06, 2020
Prime Minister Modi's 9pm-9minute Call Lights Up India
Apr 06, 2020
Weather Forecast for April 6 Across Nepal
Apr 06, 2020

More on International

The Failure To Resolve The Crisis Could “Set The World On Fire”: Henry Kissinger By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 10 minutes ago
British Prime Minister Admitted To The Hospital For Test By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 56 minutes ago
President Trump Warned A Toughest Week Ahead By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
UK's Opposition Labour Party Elects New Leader By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
China Mourns Silence For COVID-19 Victims By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Mitigating impacts of COVID-19 on food trade and markets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

China Will Provide Medical Assistance To Nepal : Chinese Ambassador Hou By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2020
Prime Minister Modi's 9pm-9minute Call Lights Up India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2020
Weather Forecast for April 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2020
Nepalese Origin Of American Citizens Also Affected By Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2020
Nepal India Human Development and Friendship Association Handed Over PPE By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2020
No New Cases Of Coronavirus Infection In Nepal On Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75