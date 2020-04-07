Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 1.34 Million, 275,000 Recovered: Johns Hopkins

April 7, 2020, 8:13 a.m.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have exceeded 1.34 million globally, with the death toll surpassing 74,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Globally, over 180 nations and regions have altogether recorded 1,324,907 cases and 73,703 deaths, while over 275,000 have recovered from the disease

The Chinese mainland's total number of cases has reached 81,740, including 983 cases that have come from abroad. A total of 1,033 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation.

Wuhan will lift outbound travel restrictions starting Wednesday after over two months of lockdown.

The U.S. has over 360,000 COVID-19 infections. The death toll has exceeded 10,000. President Donald Trump has extended social distancing guidelines to April 30.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to declare a state of emergency that is expected to cover seven prefectures, including Tokyo.

