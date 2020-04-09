China Lifted Lockdown In Wuhan

Wuhan authorities restored all outbound transportation channels at midnight on Wednesday. The city in central China had been under lockdown for the last 76 days amid tight quarantine measures due to the coronavirus outbreak. Many locals and stranded out-of-towners are now able to go back to their jobs and families.

April 9, 2020

By this time, 76 days had passed since the city's lockdown on January 23. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has left China's epicenter with millions of people isolated from the outside world. As the disease is being brought under control this spring, Wuhan is gradually returning to normal reports CGTN.

