Over 1.7 Million Cases Confirmed and Over 500,000 Recovered

Johns Hopkins University says 1,760,978 people had been confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus globally. The death toll stands at 107,775.

The US has the most deaths at 20,071, followed by Italy with 19,468, Spain with 16,353, and France with 13,832. Over 500,000 patients recovered from the disease.

Iran is allowing small businesses outside its capital, Tehran, to reopen, but India, Saudi Arabia, and Armenia are extending lockdowns.

