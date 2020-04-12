Over 1.7 Million Cases Confirmed and Over 500,000 Recovered

Over 1.7 Million Cases Confirmed and Over 500,000 Recovered

April 12, 2020, 7:40 a.m.

Johns Hopkins University says 1,760,978 people had been confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus globally. The death toll stands at 107,775.

The US has the most deaths at 20,071, followed by Italy with 19,468, Spain with 16,353, and France with 13,832. Over 500,000 patients recovered from the disease.

Iran is allowing small businesses outside its capital, Tehran, to reopen, but India, Saudi Arabia, and Armenia are extending lockdowns.

The United States has overtaken Italy as the country with the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths, recording 20,071 fatalities, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Iran is allowing small businesses outside its capital, Tehran, to reopen, but India, Saudi Arabia, and Armenia are extending lockdowns.

