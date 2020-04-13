Ministry of Home Affairs Issues E-Pass For Most-Essential Vehicles

Ministry of Home Affairs Issues E-Pass For Most-Essential Vehicles

April 13, 2020, 6:46 p.m.

Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa launched the electronic pass distribution services which will come into operation for the public from coming Tuesday. Ministry of Home Affairs E-pass

The District Administration Offices in respective districts will only issue such pass for emergency services keeping into consideration the circumstances based on the need and evidences.

Emergency vehicle pass could be availed online for the vehicles ferrying food items, ambulances, and mortuary

The service seeker should fill up form available in the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

